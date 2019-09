TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Dog the Bounty Hunter is under medical care just months after the death of his wife.

People magazine reports that Duane Chapman has been hospitalized for a heart issue.

His rep says Chapman “Is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably.”

Chapman is most known from the TV series– “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

He now stars in WGN America’s “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

His wife Beth co-starred with him until she died of complications from throat cancer on June 26.