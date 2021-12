HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A dog and its owner were happily reunited days after a devastating tornado tore through a Kentucky town.

Justin Sherman, the dog’s owner said he couldn’t find his dog, Milo, anywhere.

“She ran out the door my mom and dad said when the tornado [hit]. Cause the cage popped open and she took off,” Sherman said.

Sherman’s sister and brother-in-law found Milo at their home while searching for belongings. Milo is now back with her family.