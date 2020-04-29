Dog missing for 54 days reunited with family after devastating E-4 tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — A family in Tennessee said they’re ecstatic after reuniting with their dog who was missing following a tornado that leveled their home.

Eric and Faith Johnson had lost their home because of an EF-4 tornado on March 3, WKRN reported.

Along with their home, their six-year-old Australian Shepherd Bella vanished. Eric credits Bella with saving their lives.

“If it weren’t for her waking us up we never would have gotten to a safe spot where we would’ve had a chance to live,” Johnson said.

The Johnsons had received word Thursday through a friend about where Bella was seen. Trail cameras were set up to find out where Bella had been hiding in an alley between two buildings almost five miles away!

“She actually recognized me and actually ran up to me and started licking me in the face,” Johnson said.

It’s good news the family can celebrate — feeling a sense of home once again.

“It brings a whole new hope that anything can happen and miracles still happen every day,” Faith Johnson said.

The Johnson family plans to rebuild on the exact same spot where their home was before the tornado.