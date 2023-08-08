WESTLAND, Michigan (WJW) – An unusual incident in Michigan has people talking as police investigate an accident involving a dog driving a golf cart.

It happened Friday, August 4th at a community event.

According to the Westland, Michigan fire department, Bella, the team’s arson dog, was sitting on the seat of a golf cart being used by the fire department. Suddenly, Bella jumped onto the floor of the cart, inadvertently laying across the accelerator pedal. That caused the cart to lunge forward unexpectedly.

Firefighters attempted to steer the cart away from the crowd of people.

Despite their efforts, they were unable to bring the cart to a stop and remove the key before it struck a 4-year-old girl, running over her left leg with the passenger side front tire.

While the child was visibly shaken, she had no obvious injuries and her parents refused treatment.

“The child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes,” Westland Fire reported.

Bella is doing okay too.