Dog has painful encounter with porcupine

(NBC) – A pup in Connecticut had an encounter with a porcupine earlier this week that ended with a painful recovery.

Take a look at Kona, poor pup!

Kona wound up at the Veterinary Emergency Center of Canton who posted this picture on Facebook.

The center says a porcupine’s quills are barbed on one end and require veterinary help to be removed.

Kona was put under general anesthesia to remove the quills and is feeling much better now.

