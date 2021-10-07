Dog dies after jumping into Yellowstone hot spring; Woman in critical condition after attempting to save it

TAMPA (WFLA) – A woman from Washington state suffered burns from her shoulders to her feet when she tried to rescue her dog who later died after jumping into a Yellowstone National Park hot spring.

The woman’s dog reportedly jumped out of the car after the woman and her father stepped out to look around. When the dog ran into Maiden’s Grave Spring, the woman followed suit to retrieve the dog, Yellowstone National Park said in a Facebook post.

The woman was in critical condition Wednesday, officials told NBC News. She has not been identified since being burned Monday afternoon in the Madison Junction area.

The animal was pulled out but later died, according to the park officials.

In a Facebook post, Yellowstone officials issued a warning to those who bring their pets to the park, saying, “Visitors: While in the park, protect your pets by physically controlling them at all times. Pets must be in a car, crate or on a leash no more than six feet long. They are not allowed on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, or in thermal areas.”

The park said this is the second incident in which someone suffered a significant injury in a thermal area in 2021. The first incident happened in September.

The incident remains under investigation.