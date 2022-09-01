TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid months of mass flight cancellations and delays, the Department of Transportation launched the Airline Customer Service Dashboard to help travelers know what they’re owed should they encounter a delay or cancellation during the travel-heavy Labor Day weekend and beyond.

Starting Thursday, travelers can check the dashboard to see what kinds of guarantees, refunds, or compensation are offered by the ten large domestic airlines.

According to the Associated Press, the dashboard is part of an extended pressure campaign from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has publicly challenged the major carriers to improve their services and transparency after a summer marred by cancellations and delays.

The new tool, will help travelers to “easily understand their rights, compare airline practices, and make informed decisions” when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control, Buttigieg said in a statement Wednesday.

The USDOT, said “a controllable flight cancellation or delay is essentially a delay or cancellation caused by the airline.” Examples include maintenance or crew problems, cabin cleaning, baggage loading, and fueling.

A green “Yes” on the dashboard means an airline has committed to providing that service or amenity to its customers. A red “No” means the airline has not made that commitment. Note: Airlines with a red “No” may provide these services or amenities in some instances in their discretion.

Commitments for Controllable Delays

Commitment Alaska Allegiant American Delta Frontier Hawaiian JetBlue Southwest Spirit United Rebook passenger on same airline at no additional cost for

significant delays Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Rebook passenger on another airline at no additional cost for

significant delays No No Yes Yes No No Yes No No Yes Meal or meal cash /voucher when flight delay results in passenger waiting 3 hours or more Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Complimentary hotel

accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight delay Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Complimentary ground

transportation to and from hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight delay Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Data sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Commitments for Controllable Cancellations

Commitment Alaska Allegiant American Delta Frontier Hawaiian JetBlue Southwest Spirit United Rebook passenger on same airline at no additional cost Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Rebook passenger on another airline at no additional cost No No Yes Yes No Yes Yes No No Yes Meal or meal cash/voucher when cancellation results in

passenger waiting for 3 hours or more for new flight Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Complimentary hotel

accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Complimentary ground

transportation to and from hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Data sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Click here to download an accessible version of the dashboard.

The USDOT says airlines are required to follow the promises made in their customer service plan, including commitments to care for customers in the event of controllable delays or cancellations.

“Remember these commitments do not impact your entitlement to a refund,” the agency said. “If an airline cancels a passenger’s flight or makes a significant change in the flight, regardless of the reason, airlines are required to provide a prompt refund to a ticketed passenger, including those with non-refundable tickets, should the passenger choose not to accept the alternative offered, such as rebooking on another flight.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.