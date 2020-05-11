1  of  2
Doctor shares photo of crowded United Airlines flight

National

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A University of California, San Francisco doctor is making news for a picture on Twitter showing a crowded United Airlines flight from New York to San Francisco.

Doctor Ethan Weiss’ six hour trip happened Saturday.

He wrote in his post that he was part of a group of 25 nurses and doctors who have been working in New York hospitals in recent weeks.

The picture shows what appears to be most of the seats on the flight filled.

That’s noteworthy, because United recently said it would implement social distancing policies on flights, endeavoring to keep each middle seat empty.

A United spokesperson wouldn’t say how many people were on the flight, but noted it had, “a high than average load factor, but it still department with empty seats.”

She added that most United flights are operating at less than half capacity.

