Doctor fined $5K for leaving OR to eat in car, sleeping through scheduled surgery

Dr. Tony Tannoury (not pictured) was fined $5,000 by the board and ordered to complete professional development courses. (Getty Images)

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/NEXSTAR) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced Friday disciplinary action against the medical licenses of four doctors, including one who reportedly missed a scheduled surgery after falling asleep in his car.

According to a notice posted by the board (BORIM) last week, two of the four doctors had their medical licenses indefinitely suspended, while a third was “admonished.”

The fourth, Dr. Tony Tannoury, was said to have been fined and “reprimanded” after admitting to leaving a patient in the operating room “under the care of the chief resident,” despite Tannoury being the attending surgeon for emergencies. He also admitted to not being present for “critical portions” of the surgery and only returning to the hospital the next day.

Tannoury explained that he had left the operating room to go eat something in his car, where he fell asleep and missed the surgery, according to a consent order released this week by BORIM, as cited by The Boston Globe.

Tannoury was fined $5,000 by the board and ordered to complete professional development courses.

Aside from Tannoury, the board took actions against the medical licenses of William E. O’Connor, M.D., Robert L. Gordon, M.D., and Michael E. Corea, M.D.

Dr. O’Connor, whose license was suspended indefinitely, is said to have had a personal relationship with a former patient, engaging in “trespassing, taking mail from the individual’s mailbox, attempting to break into the individual’s house and ignoring court orders.” Dr. Gordon also had his license suspended indefinitely for “prescribing without registering for and using the Prescription Monitoring Program and without renewing his controlled substance registration.”

Dr. Corea was admonished for failing to disclose during his license renewal that he was under investigation from a medical board in Maine.