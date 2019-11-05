Doctor accused of using own sperm to impregnate fertility patients

DENVER (KDVR) – At least 10 people believe they are half-siblings from the same sperm donor – Dr. Paul Jones.

Three complete strangers with a similar curiosity did what millions have done – take a DNA test with Ancestry.com or 23 and Me. However, their results traced back to one man.

“After all this, we have 10 half-siblings that we are aware of at this time, ranging from 1978 to 1997,” Shawna Hults told KDVR.

Almost a dozen strangers across the country all related to the fertility doctor in Grand Junction and Woman`s Healthcare of Western Colorado.

“Each of the siblings was coming forward and we all have the same story,” Hults said, adding “My mom went to doctor Jones, my mom went to doctor Jones, you start to think in the back of your mind after ten Dr. Jones’ that something is going on here.”

The siblings say Dr. Jones helped their mothers conceive.

“He was the big doctor in town in a small community,” Charlene Madsen said.

Madsen went to Dr. Paul Jones for artificial insemination.

“I was under the impression that it was an anonymous donor,” Madsen said.

Emmons-Boring`s mom, who is suing Dr. Jones, claims he told her the same thing.

“He explained that it would be like a medical student or a law student in the area that they would use,” Maia Emmons-Boring said.

However, this year, Emmons-Boring believes she identified fertility doctor Paul Jones as the donor in at least 10 cases.

“On January 24th, I linked some paternal second cousins to Jones’ mother,” Emmons-Boring said.

“Then when Maia said ‘hey, I did this genealogy thing and it does come back to him,’ I felt really angry and I felt sick to my stomach,” McPheeters said, adding “It was just a shocking blow.”

On November 1st, Dr. Jones voluntarily surrendered his medical license. He denies allegations that he used his own “fresh sperm” to impregnate multiple patients.

“I personally hope he has to publicly open up about what he did,” Emmons-Boring said.

Emmons-Boring and her family filed a lawsuit against Jones and Woman`s Healthcare of Western Colorado. Other siblings say they plan to do the same.

“I want to know his health history, I want to know why and I want legislation preventing this from happening to anybody else,” Hults said.

KDVR tried to contact Dr. Jones and has not yet received a response. The health center says they are aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment further.

