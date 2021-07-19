Doctor accused of manslaughter in fatal crash asks permission to leave state for family vacation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile neurosurgeon charged with manslaughter in a deadly car crash that killed a med student last year is expected back in court Monday.

According to a motion filed through his lawyer, Jonathan Nakhla is asking the state for permission to leave Alabama for a family vacation. The motion says Nakhla wants to travel to South Carolina for a week and a half, will stay with in-laws, and won’t operate a vehicle.

The terms of his bail stipulate he cannot leave the state without permission. A Mobile County prosecutor filed another motion asking a judge to deny Nakhla’s request.

ADA Jennifer Wright says in the document, “the Defense has not shown the Court good cause for this Court to allow him to leave the State,” and claims the family knew about this travel prohibition before planning the trip. A judge will rule on whether to let Nakhla travel at a hearing set for Monday morning.

Nakhla is accused of driving under the influence at a high rate of speed in a crash that killed medical student Samantha Thomas. The crash happened in August of last year along the I-65 service road in Mobile.