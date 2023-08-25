HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County released a list of 388 names of unaccounted individuals who were validated by the FBI as having a first and last name and a verified contact number for the person who reported the individual missing.
“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Police Chief John Pelletier. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”
If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the validated list of names, email unaccounted@mpd.net with any information you may have on that person.
As of late Thursday afternoon, an additional 1,732 individuals who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe and well.
If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information that may help locate anyone, contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.
If you are searching for an unaccounted individual, visit the Family Assistance Center, which is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you cannot visit the FAC and are looking for an unaccounted individual, call (800) 733-2767 and select option 4.
If you would like to provide a DNA sample call the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or email HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.
|Ref. ID:
|First Name:
|Last Name:
|66
|Louise
|Abihai
|85
|John
|Aeohuhu
|106
|Seth
|Alberico
|107
|Kalia
|Alberico
|125
|Jennifer
|Alviar
|126
|Generosa
|Amakata (aka Chun)
|132
|June
|Anbe
|136
|Christopher
|Anderson
|155
|John (aka Juan)
|Arquero
|156
|Adelina
|Arquero
|166
|Rolando
|Avincula
|172
|Samuel
|Back
|173
|Angelica
|Baclig
|2702
|Ellen
|Bassford
|192
|Revelina
|Baybayan
|202
|Ken
|Beebe
|207
|Julian
|Bellin
|213
|Johanna (aka Jopie)
|Bergman
|214
|Luz
|Bernabe
|218
|Julie
|Bernades
|221
|Dorothy
|Best
|244
|Larry
|Botelho
|276
|Charlie
|Boy
|2703
|Karrol
|Britton
|1949
|Akili
|Bryant
|259
|Jennifer
|Buasert
|260
|Angelica
|Buasert
|264
|Maurice
|Buen
|266
|Travis (aka Kawai)
|Bulawan
|269
|Bob
|Burgelhams
|270
|Donald
|Burgess
|272
|Dove
|Burgmen
|277
|Andy
|Burnt
|278
|Haden
|Burt
|280
|Florina
|Cabales
|295
|Adelino
|Carbae
|305
|Caresse
|Carson
|306
|Buddy Joe
|Carter
|308
|Mark Wayne
|Carvalho
|2787
|Joel
|Case
|320
|Rene
|Castillo
|322
|Ediomede
|Castillo
|332
|Poerava
|Cemigh
|338
|Cedrick
|Ching
|340
|Lani
|Chow
|342
|Lilian
|Christe
|347
|Liz
|Chun
|352
|Jayson
|Clarke
|353
|Chris
|Clayton
|355
|Patricia (aka Patsy)
|Clifford
|368
|William K.
|Collins
|369
|Christine Delora
|Collins
|372
|Lydia
|Coloma
|377
|Sarah
|Connelly
|381
|Allen
|Constantino
|387
|Stephen
|Cooper
|388
|Riley
|Copeland
|392
|Vance
|Corpuz
|398
|Jordan
|Cortinez
|399
|Randy
|Costa
|400
|Dorothy
|Costa
|405
|Liliana
|Coundrey
|419
|Rosemary
|Cummings
|424
|Stéphane
|Cuvelette
|451
|Chris (aka CJ)
|Delacruz Jr.
|452
|Krystal
|Delapinia (or Delapina)
|2280
|Juan
|DeLion
|456
|Jerry Beth
|Demelo
|461
|Ruth
|Deodna
|462
|Dave
|DeProsse
|474
|Kacie
|Dias
|475
|Marilou
|Dias
|481
|Mitchell
|Dombek
|482
|Moises
|Domingdil
|496
|Busaba
|Douglas
|507
|Maurice
|Duen
|515
|Robbie
|Dunn
|519
|Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe)
|Durante Jr.
|527
|Herman
|Edlao
|532
|Jean (aka Jeanne)
|Eliason
|535
|Robbie
|Elliott
|536
|James Kimo
|Elliott
|547
|Barbara
|Essman
|549
|Timothy
|Esty
|570
|Timmy
|Ferguson
|574
|Bob
|Fields
|2660
|William
|Fink
|581
|David
|Flading
|602
|Kalani
|Frey
|606
|Kenyero
|Fuentes
|613
|Tante
|Galang
|634
|Phyliss (aka Penny)
|Garett
|635
|Mark
|Garnaas
|636
|Charles
|Garrett
|638
|Michael Ray
|Garvin
|639
|Michael Craig
|Gatlin
|644
|Junmark
|Geovanie Villegas
|647
|Gary
|Gillette
|666
|David
|González
|668
|Michael
|Gordon
|669
|Rebecca
|Gordon
|677
|Sidney
|Greene
|682
|Robin
|Gross
|701
|Michael
|Hammerschmidt
|706
|Adam
|Hanson
|707
|Chase Daniel
|Hanson
|708
|Morris
|Haole
|713
|Remy Selim
|Hart
|715
|Jay Vaughn
|Hartman
|716
|Allen
|Hashimoto
|722
|Zach
|Hawley
|1947
|Billie
|Hazel
|1948
|Chris
|Hazel
|726
|Yazmine
|Heermance
|742
|Arturo Gonzalez
|Hernandez
|764
|Maureen
|Ho
|768
|Larry
|Hogan
|2777
|Mark
|Hoshino
|788
|Haydn
|Huntley
|792
|Stephen
|Hyun
|796
|Pacita
|Ibanez
|802
|Fallen
|Ildefonso
|804
|Rafael
|Imperial
|809
|Richard
|Iona
|822
|Wade
|Jacobsen
|833
|Via
|Jay Vogt
|841
|Kai
|John
|843
|Don
|Johnson
|848
|Jason
|Josefovicz
|851
|Lehua
|Kaahane
|852
|Jon
|Kaaihue Jr.
|853
|Virginia
|Ka’al
|859
|Charlene Kaiama
|Kahoe
|860
|Norman
|Kaiaokamalie
|863
|Morris
|Kaita
|864
|Crystal
|Kalalau
|865
|Elizabeth
|Kalalealea ShawReyes
|866
|Sharon
|Kalani
|869
|Patlynn
|KalauliIto
|877
|Gordon
|Kamahika
|879
|Norman
|Kamaka
|886
|James
|Kanekoa
|887
|Jason
|Kaneshiro
|888
|John
|Kaniho
|891
|Marsha
|Kaoni
|897
|Anne Marie
|Karlsen
|898
|Paul
|Kasprzycki
|911
|Michael
|Kearns
|918
|Conrad
|Kekoa Johnson
|919
|Leana
|Kekoa Johnson
|923
|Lynda
|Kenney
|924
|Barnaby
|Kenney
|927
|John
|Keohuhu
|931
|Barbara
|Kerrbox
|932
|Jason
|Khanna
|933
|Sue
|Kidney
|934
|Michael
|Kidney
|935
|Gary (aka Duffy)
|Kiel
|940
|Mark
|King
|941
|Lulu
|King
|950
|Sabree
|Koch
|952
|Imee
|Koike
|953
|Hannah
|Koltz
|966
|Ronald
|Kristy
|968
|Mike
|Kushner
|970
|Joyce
|Kushner
|971
|Theresa
|Kuzianik
|2711
|Aliavu
|La
|2658
|Margie
|Laborte
|975
|Jarend
|Lacuesta
|979
|Patricia
|Lanphar
|980
|Rick
|Laoonetti
|982
|Joseph
|Lara
|984
|Ric
|Larsen
|989
|Joseph
|Laura
|996
|Rich Ha (Nina) Thi
|Le
|998
|Bich Ha (Nina) Thi
|Le
|1004
|Tim
|Lee
|1005
|Jimi
|Lee
|1007
|Gail
|Leiby
|1008
|Jay
|Lein
|1014
|Tony
|Leon-Guerrero
|2172
|David
|Lewis
|1025
|Colleen
|Liggett
|1026
|Sky
|Liggett
|1040
|Mora
|Lohaina
|1046
|Ned
|Loomis
|1044
|Sabree
|Lopez
|1045
|Eduardo
|Lopez
|1052
|Wendy
|Lou Rose
|1054
|Sharon
|Loveland
|1055
|Kenneth
|Loveland
|1065
|James
|Lusk
|1066
|Bibiana
|Lutrania
|1083
|Michael
|Mahnesmith
|1087
|Sabina
|Makaiwi
|1093
|Malou
|Mallison
|1094
|Barry
|Maloy (aka Malloy)
|1098
|Alex
|Manno
|1100
|María
|Mansur La Valva
|1108
|Vaughn
|Mariani
|1113
|Brad
|Marquez
|1117
|Leroy (aka Le)
|Marsolek
|1123
|Eliza
|Martinez Cota
|1124
|Joel
|Martinez Cota
|1125
|Carlos
|Martinez Cota
|1126
|Emilia
|Martinez Cota
|1129
|Brian
|Masano
|1131
|Tevita (aka Noa)
|Mataele
|1132
|Douglas (aka Doug)
|Matsuda Boucher
|1143
|Heidi
|Mazur
|1144
|John
|McCarthy
|1148
|Michael Francis
|McCartin
|1149
|Michael
|McCartney
|1155
|James
|McDonald
|1156
|Joseph (aka Joe)
|McKibben
|1157
|Gerald (aka Jerry)
|McLain
|1159
|Brandon Chase
|McLaughlin
|1161
|Harry
|McMeen
|1162
|Kelly
|McMullen
|1164
|Eileen
|Medcev
|1168
|Carter
|Mejia
|1175
|Visitacion
|Mercado
|1176
|Anna
|Merva-Driscoll
|1179
|Fallen
|Miles
|1181
|Michael
|Misaka
|1191
|Dwayne Jose
|Moore
|1204
|Jordan
|Moore
|1193
|Donald
|Moral
|1194
|Christopher
|Moral
|215
|Michael
|Morinho
|1211
|John
|Mosley
|2565
|Sean
|Musko
|1223
|Kevin
|Nacua
|1231
|Timmy
|Nakamoto
|1234
|Edyngton
|Naki
|1235
|Ben
|Namoa-Hanusa
|1236
|Anaya
|Nand
|1239
|Angela
|Nee Thompson
|1244
|Tammy Jo
|Nelson
|1250
|Lianna
|Nespor
|1251
|Paterna (aka Patti)
|Neuse
|1267
|David
|Nuesca
|1283
|Johnny (aka J.O.)
|Olson
|1290
|Matsuyuki (aka Matsu)
|Osato
|51
|Barbara
|Osurman
|1292
|Joseph
|Owens
|382
|Leticia (aka Letty or Lety)
|Padagas Constantino
|1306
|K
|Pagan
|1309
|Albert
|Pagdilao
|1312
|Valencia
|Paige
|1328
|Damon
|Parrillo
|1331
|Nick
|Pasion
|1333
|Petie
|Paul
|1340
|Pablo
|Perez
|1341
|Alisa
|Perez
|1345
|Michael
|Perreira
|1349
|Mark
|Peterson
|1354
|Herbert
|Phillips
|1362
|Victor
|Polcano
|2708
|Robert Lynne (aka Hank)
|Potter
|1374
|Bobby
|Powers
|2605
|Beverly
|Powers
|1384
|Jaimie
|Profetta
|1389
|Farrah
|Pu
|1392
|Gwendolyn (aka Kanani)
|Puou
|1394
|Glenz Q
|Sabay
|1396
|Junmark
|Quijano
|1397
|Felimon
|Quijano
|1402
|Kathy (aka Cathy)
|Racela
|1419
|Richard (aka Rick)
|Rashon
|1421
|Alfred (aka Alfie)
|Rawlings
|2780
|Santa Maria
|Raymond
|1428
|Justin
|Recolizado
|1429
|Victoria
|Recolizado
|1430
|Eugene
|Recolizado
|1431
|Ken
|Redstone
|1432
|Kawika
|Regidor
|1438
|Elisha Joy
|Remi Elloui
|1439
|Sandra Keiko
|Reyes
|1446
|James
|Richardson
|2779
|Catherine
|Richardson
|1447
|Trevor
|Richmond
|2173
|Dale
|Ritcher
|2790
|Jose Luis
|Roa
|1475
|Raúl Alfonso Mancera
|Rodriguez
|1477
|Colin
|Rogers
|1479
|Sundance
|Roman
|2284
|Midira
|Rosado
|2726
|Reuben
|Rosado
|1489
|Cathy
|Russell
|1490
|Kimberly
|Russell (or Russel)
|1491
|Mike
|Ryan
|1492
|Jay-are
|Sabalo
|1495
|Dan
|Saenz
|1497
|Israel
|Sagabaen
|753
|Elvis
|Saint Hilaire
|1512
|Hoku
|Sanchez
|1514
|Ruben
|Sanchez
|1517
|Terrance
|Santiago
|1522
|Edward
|Sato (aka Katsumi)
|1526
|Ivan
|Saturno
|1529
|Judy
|Savage
|1536
|Venus
|Schlauch
|1539
|Susan
|Schow
|1542
|Sandy
|Schultz
|1551
|Nora
|Semillano
|1562
|Fredrick
|Shaw
|1563
|Carole
|Shaw
|1567
|Joe
|Shillings
|1572
|Kevin
|Siemon
|1578
|Anthony (aka Tony)
|Simpson
|1597
|Natalie
|Smith
|1601
|Michael
|Smith
|2171
|Sarina
|Smith
|1602
|Derek
|Smithson
|1603
|Phil
|Sneed
|2785
|Tiffany
|Solorzano-Nutter
|1610
|Ninoska
|Somers
|1614
|Rebecca
|Spague
|1615
|Laura
|Sparkman
|1616
|Gracie
|Sparkman
|1617
|Lynn
|Speakes
|1619
|Gabi
|Spetler
|1626
|Janet
|St. Claire
|1627
|Floyd A.
|St. Claire
|1641
|Alia
|Steinbeck
|1644
|Keith
|Sternberg
|1646
|Sherry
|Stevens
|2278
|Elmer Lee
|Stevens
|1656
|Jeff
|Sullivan
|1658
|Melissa
|Sumeme
|1661
|Matthew
|Swift
|1675
|Virginia
|Talacio
|1690
|Holly
|Tasin
|1697
|Summer
|Taylor
|1698
|Annie
|Taylor Vance
|1702
|Henry
|Telles
|1711
|Terri
|Thomas
|1716
|Mai
|Thuy
|1723
|Evangeline
|Tiu
|1732
|Talati
|Tofa
|1733
|Mick
|Toko
|1735
|Terry
|Tomas
|1738
|Rebeng (aka Revelina)
|Tomboc
|1739
|Bibiana
|Tomboc Acosta
|849
|Richard Joseph
|Trevino
|1763
|Jayzen
|Tumamao
|1765
|Tongo
|Tupou
|1766
|Nick
|Turbin
|1773
|Dax
|Underwood
|1776
|Kaimana
|Unknown
|1781
|Renee
|Vachow
|1784
|Linda
|Vaikeli
|1786
|Soni
|Vainikolo
|1804
|Patrick
|Vasquez
|1815
|Adela
|Vellejas
|1821
|Rossel
|Ventura
|1825
|Corey
|Vierra
|1829
|Adela
|Villegas
|1830
|Joel
|Villegas
|1831
|Angelica
|Villegas
|1836
|Alexander
|Villiarimo
|1843
|Leroy
|Wagner
|1846
|Andrew
|Wagner
|1855
|Robyn
|Walters
|1856
|Annette
|Ward
|1860
|Malama K.
|Watson
|1866
|Warren
|Waukee
|1867
|Brian
|Weiss
|1872
|Connor
|Wentworth
|1873
|Rebecca
|Wentworth
|1874
|Sandra
|Wert
|1876
|Jerry
|Wert
|1881
|T.K.
|White
|1891
|Dee
|Wilke
|1902
|Michelle
|Winkler
|1908
|Josephine
|Wittenburg
|1909
|Peter
|Wood
|1910
|Inca
|Wood
|1914
|Wayne
|Worthington Jr.
|1917
|Donna
|Wright
|1920
|Dylan James
|Xander
|1921
|Glenda
|Yabes
|1936
|Darin
|Young
|1937
|Jayson
|Young
|1940
|Rhonda
|Young Holde
|1941
|Mari
|Younger