HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County released a list of 388 names of unaccounted individuals who were validated by the FBI as having a first and last name and a verified contact number for the person who reported the individual missing.

“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Police Chief John Pelletier. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the validated list of names, email unaccounted@mpd.net with any information you may have on that person.

As of late Thursday afternoon, an additional 1,732 individuals who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe and well.

If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information that may help locate anyone, contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.

If you are searching for an unaccounted individual, visit the Family Assistance Center, which is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you cannot visit the FAC and are looking for an unaccounted individual, call (800) 733-2767 and select option 4.

If you would like to provide a DNA sample call the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or email HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.