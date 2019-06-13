DNC announce 20 candidates participating in 1st debate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday 20 candidates that have been invited to participate in the first Democratic presidential primary debate.
The following candidates were invited to participate in the debate:
Sen. Michael Bennet
Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Cory Booker
Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Sec. Julian Castro
Mayor Bill de Blasio
Rep. John Delaney
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Sen. Kamala Harris
Gov. John Hickenlooper
Gov. Jay Inslee
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Rep. Beto O’Rourke
Rep. Tim Ryan
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Rep. Eric Swalwell
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Ms. Marianne Williamson
Mr. Andrew Yang
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was the most high-profile candidate left off the list. He failed to reach the party’s polling or grassroots fundraising thresholds.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam were among the others who missed the threshold for the debate.
Bullock’s campaign has argued that he should have qualified but that the DNC changed its rules midstream, a charge that DNC Chairman Tom Perez rejects.
The debates will take place on June 26 and 27 in Miami, Florida.