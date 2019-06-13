DNC announce 20 candidates participating in 1st debate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday 20 candidates that have been invited to participate in the first Democratic presidential primary debate.

The following candidates were invited to participate in the debate:

Sen. Michael Bennet

Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sec. Julian Castro

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Rep. John Delaney

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kamala Harris

Gov. John Hickenlooper​​​​​​​

Gov. Jay Inslee

Sen. Amy Klobuchar​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Rep. Tim Ryan

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Ms. Marianne Williamson

Mr. Andrew Yang

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was the most high-profile candidate left off the list. He failed to reach the party’s polling or grassroots fundraising thresholds.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam were among the others who missed the threshold for the debate.

Bullock’s campaign has argued that he should have qualified but that the DNC changed its rules midstream, a charge that DNC Chairman Tom Perez rejects.

The debates will take place on June 26 and 27 in Miami, Florida.