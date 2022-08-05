TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A princess at Disneyland in California made an 11-year-old’s day magical when she was able to chat with her by using sign language.

In a video provided by TMX, Princess Anna from the movie “Frozen” has a conversation with a girl named Zoe, daughter of a podcast host Jeanette Apley.

“For the first time in forever Zoe met a princess and didn’t have to have us interpret,” Apley captioned the video. “Princess, excuse me, Queen Anna just started signing and chatting with Zoe. It was magical.”