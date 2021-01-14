Disneyland cancels all annual passes, will issue refunds

FILE – In this file March 18, 2020, file phootom one of the normally bustling entrances to the Disneyland resort is vacant due to the coronavirus closure in Anaheim, Calif. State health officials announced strict new rules for reopening theme parks on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, attractions spanning from Disneyland to Universal Studios are now bracing for an even longer shutdown, and so are the surrounding communities lined with hotels, restaurants and shops devoted to visitors who no longer walk their streets. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – With Disneyland having been closed for 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no plan as to when the theme park will be allowed to reopen, Disney Parks on Thursday announced it will be ending its popular annual passport program.

“Appropriate” refunds will be issued for “eligible” passholders, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement posted on the Disney Parks Twitter account.

Disneyland is “sunsetting” the current program and “developing new membership offerings” for the future, the tweet read. No further details were immediately provided.

Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have been shut down since mid-March, when they closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s been no word on if Walt Disney World in Florida will do the same.