Disney to stop donating to lawmakers who opposed Electoral College certification

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stand after to reading the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November’s presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The Walt Disney Company has become the latest corporation to say it will no longer make contributions to lawmakers who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

“The insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power,” a Disney spokesperson said. “In the immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, Members of Congress had an opportunity to unite—an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace. In light of these events, we have decided we will not make political contributions in 2021 to lawmakers who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes.”

The list of lawmakers who opposed the certification includes Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who objected to the electoral votes from Pennsylvania.

A total of eight senators, all Republicans, opposed at least one state’s results.

Florida’s other senator, Sen. Marco Rubio, voted to accept the results.

Florida Republicans in the House who opposed election results included several central Florida members of Congress: Rep. Dan Webster, Clermont, Rep. Bill Posey, Rockledge, Rep. Kat Cammack, Ocala, and Rep. Scott Franklin, Lakeland.