Disney reveals new adaptive wheelchair costumes

TAMPA (KRON) -Disney has expanded its collection of Halloween costumes for people in wheelchairs or who have other accessibility issues.

There are several wheelchair covers that tie in with the costumes to make a complete theme.

There’s something for everyone. The line includes characters from The Black Panther, Cinderella, Incredibles 2, and The Mandalorian.

The costumes are made from stretch fabric and are open in the back. The covers fit most standard wheelchairs with 24- inch wheels.

You can purchase these costumes on shopDisney.com under “Adaptive Halloween Costumes.”