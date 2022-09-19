TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Walt Disney Company has made efforts to level the playing field when it comes to wages for women, men, White, Black, Hispanic, and Asian employees, but there is still a small gap. Data released by the company, accurate as of June, shows there is a pay disparity between 0.2% to 0.6% dependent on social category.

A law in the United Kingdom requires companies to report gender pay gaps if they have more than 250 employees. The gap is defined as “the difference between the hourly rate of pay of male employees and female employees,” as a percent of hourly pay for male workers.

The reports contain a pay gap on both the mean, or average, and median, mid-point, according to Disney’s filings.

For their UK workers, there is a “mean hour gender pay gap of 39.3% between men and women” who work for the Walt Disney Company UK, and a 22% gap for the Disney Store organization, with a median gap of 13.8% and 15.2%, respectively. When it comes to earning bonuses, the gender bonus pay gap is 70.1% for mean bonuses, different between men and women. For the Disney Store organization, the gap is 64.1% mean difference.

For the median bonus gaps, Disney reported differences of 15.5% and 93.6%, respective to each company. Disney reported the bonus measurements include “all types” from “high cash value long term incentives to low cash value incentive vouchers.” They also said there are more men at the higher levels of the company, which they say “further skews the mean” difference in bonuses.

It also said the 93.6% gap for the Disney Store UK is “an anomaly” impacted by store closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney in the UK employs 1,621 workers at The Walt Disney Company UK, and 992 at the Disney Store UK.

Pay differences are not the same across the Walt Disney Company. In the U.S., Disney reports differences in race and gender for both median and mean gaps, but the differences themselves are not nearly as dramatic as those reported in their UK operation.

Disney’s report says that it does not cover the same thing as equal pay, which compares salaries of men and women doing the same or equivalent work. Instead, Disney says it uses it as a “primary measurement” to “ensure a fair and equitable workplace. A gender pay gap does not mean that women make less than their male counterparts doing the same job,” according to Disney.

Comparing pay in Disney’s U.S. data, the company published what it calls a pay ratio dashboard. The data on the dashboard compares gender pay gaps by male to female, and racial pay gaps compared to white employees.

The only 1:1 payment level without a gap, according to the Disney Pay Ratio Dashboard, is when you compare Asian employees to white employees, where both groups make the same amount, as of June 2022 wage data for the company.

Showing workforce data, the company said just over half of all U.S. Disney employees were white, at 50.9%, while 46.3% were people of color in the U.S. in 2021. However, when it comes to company executives in the U.S., 73.3% were white.

Women earn 99.4% of what men at Disney earn, while Black employees earn 99.5% instead, according to the pay ratio dashboard. Hispanic employees earn a reported 99.8% of what their white colleagues earn. Overall, Disney reported people of color generally earn 99.8% of what their white coworkers earn.

The report says it covers “9.1% of the total U.S. based employees and the adjusted race and ethnicity.” While the report says the ratio dashboard is the first the company would be producing, they are looking for ways to further report on their workforce data, and are “committed to including bonus and long-term incentives in our adjusted pay ratio in 2023.”

Statements on the dashboard from the Disney company said they are “working toward expanding the gender pay ratio analysis to countries outside the U.S.,” as well.