Disney Cruise Line cancels sailings through May

National

Additionally, all Disney Magic sailings have been canceled through Aug. 10

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the cruise line industry as Disney announced Wednesday an extension in its suspension of sailings.

Disney Cruise Line said it is working to refine protocols for an eventual return to service but has decided to cancel all departures through May 2021.

Additionally, Disney Magic European sailings have also been suspended through Aug. 10.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members,” the cruise line said in its latest advisory.

Disney said that guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Guests who’ve booked their reservations through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who’ve booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.

Below is a list of impacted sailings:

Disney MagicDisney WonderDisney DreamDisney Fantasy
Feb. 20-25Feb. 19-26Feb. 22-26Feb. 20-27
Feb. 25-March 1Feb. 26-March 12Feb. 26-March 1Feb. 27-March 6
March 1-6March 12-15March 1-5March 6-13
March 6-11March 15-19March 5-8March 13-20
March 11-15March 19-24March 8-12March 20-27
March 15-20March 24-28March 12-15March 27-April 3
March 20-25March 28-April 2March 15-19April 3-10
March 25-29April 2 – 7March 19-22April 10-17
March 29-April 3April 7 -11March 22-26April 17-24
April 3-8April 11-18March 26-29April 24-May 1
April 8-12April 18-23March 29-April 2May 1-8
April 12-17April 23-26April 2-5May 8-15
April 17-22April 26-30April 5-9May 15-22
April 22-26April 30-May 3April 9-12May 22-29
April 26-May 1May 3-7April 12-16May 29-June 2
May 1-6May 7-12April 16-19July 22-31
May 6-9May 12-17April 19-23
May 9-22May 17-24April 23-26
May 22-29May 24-31April 26-30
May 29-June 4May 31–June 7April 30–May 3
June 4-11June 28-July 7May 3-7
June 11-19May 7-10
June 19-27May 10-14
June 27-July 6May 14-17
July 6-17May 17-21
July 17-23May 21-24
July 23-30May 24-28
July 30-Aug. 10May 28-31
Aug. 10-18 May 31-June 4

For more information on Disney Cruise Line’s latest advisory, please visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss