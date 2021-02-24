Disney Cruise Line cancels sailings through May

Additionally, all Disney Magic sailings have been canceled through Aug. 10

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the cruise line industry as Disney announced Wednesday an extension in its suspension of sailings.

Disney Cruise Line said it is working to refine protocols for an eventual return to service but has decided to cancel all departures through May 2021.

Additionally, Disney Magic European sailings have also been suspended through Aug. 10.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members,” the cruise line said in its latest advisory.

Disney said that guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Guests who’ve booked their reservations through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who’ve booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.

Below is a list of impacted sailings:

Disney Magic Disney Wonder Disney Dream Disney Fantasy Feb. 20-25 Feb. 19-26 Feb. 22-26 Feb. 20-27 Feb. 25-March 1 Feb. 26-March 12 Feb. 26-March 1 Feb. 27-March 6 March 1-6 March 12-15 March 1-5 March 6-13 March 6-11 March 15-19 March 5-8 March 13-20 March 11-15 March 19-24 March 8-12 March 20-27 March 15-20 March 24-28 March 12-15 March 27-April 3 March 20-25 March 28-April 2 March 15-19 April 3-10 March 25-29 April 2 – 7 March 19-22 April 10-17 March 29-April 3 April 7 -11 March 22-26 April 17-24 April 3-8 April 11-18 March 26-29 April 24-May 1 April 8-12 April 18-23 March 29-April 2 May 1-8 April 12-17 April 23-26 April 2-5 May 8-15 April 17-22 April 26-30 April 5-9 May 15-22 April 22-26 April 30-May 3 April 9-12 May 22-29 April 26-May 1 May 3-7 April 12-16 May 29-June 2 May 1-6 May 7-12 April 16-19 July 22-31 May 6-9 May 12-17 April 19-23 May 9-22 May 17-24 April 23-26 May 22-29 May 24-31 April 26-30 May 29-June 4 May 31–June 7 April 30–May 3 June 4-11 June 28-July 7 May 3-7 June 11-19 May 7-10 June 19-27 May 10-14 June 27-July 6 May 14-17 July 6-17 May 17-21 July 17-23 May 21-24 July 23-30 May 24-28 July 30-Aug. 10 May 28-31 Aug. 10-18 May 31-June 4

For more information on Disney Cruise Line’s latest advisory, please visit their website.