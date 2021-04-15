Disney Cruise Line cancels sailings through June

Additionally, all Disney Magic sailings have been canceled through Oct. 9

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the cruise line industry as Disney announced Thursday an extension in its suspension of sailings.

Disney Cruise Line said it is working to refine protocols for an eventual return to service but has decided to cancel all departures through June 2021.

Additionally, Disney Magic European sailings have also been suspended through Oct. 9.

The Disney Wonder’s scheduled sailings in Alaska will continue to be evaluated as the Canadian government announced ships with more than 100 passengers will not be allowed to dock in any Canadian port until Feb. 28, 2022, according to Disney Cruise Line.

Based on the current conditional sail order by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney Cruise Line said it has canceled sailings longer than seven nights.

Disney said that guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Guests who’ve booked their reservations through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who’ve booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.

Below is a list of impacted sailings:

Disney Magic Disney Wonder Disney Dream Disney Fantasy April 12-17 April 11-18 April 12-16 April 10-17 April 17-22 April 18-23 April 16-19 April 17-24 April 22-26 April 23-26 April 19-23 April 24-May 1 April 26-May 1 April 26-30 April 23-26 May 1-8 May 1-6 April 30-May 3 April 26-30 May 8-15 May 6-9 May 3-7 April 30–May 3 May 15-22 May 9-22 May 7-12 May 3-7 May 22-29 May 22-29 May 12-17 May 7-10 May 29-June 2 May 29-June 4 May 17-24 May 10-14 June 2-6 June 4-11 May 24-31 May 14-17 June 6-12 June 11-19 May 31–June 7 May 17-21 June 12-17 June 19-27 June 7-14 May 21-24 June 17-20 June 27-July 6 June 14-21 May 24-28 June 20-26 July 6-17 June 21-28 May 28-31 June 26-July 3 July 17-23 June 28-July 5 May 31-June 4 July 22-31 July 23-30 June 28-July 7 June 4-7 July 30-Aug. 10 June 7-11 Aug. 10-18 June 11-14 Aug. 18-28 June 14-18 Aug. 28-Sept. 4 June 18-21 Sept. 4-11 June 21-25 Sept. 11-18 June 25-28 Sept. 18-29 June 28-July 2 Sept. 29-Oct. 4 Oct. 4-9 Oct. 9-14

For more information on Disney Cruise Line’s latest advisory, please visit their website.