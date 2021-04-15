Disney Cruise Line cancels sailings through June

Additionally, all Disney Magic sailings have been canceled through Oct. 9

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the cruise line industry as Disney announced Thursday an extension in its suspension of sailings.

Disney Cruise Line said it is working to refine protocols for an eventual return to service but has decided to cancel all departures through June 2021.

Additionally, Disney Magic European sailings have also been suspended through Oct. 9.

The Disney Wonder’s scheduled sailings in Alaska will continue to be evaluated as the Canadian government announced ships with more than 100 passengers will not be allowed to dock in any Canadian port until Feb. 28, 2022, according to Disney Cruise Line.

Based on the current conditional sail order by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney Cruise Line said it has canceled sailings longer than seven nights.

Disney said that guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Guests who’ve booked their reservations through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who’ve booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call 866-325-6685 or 407-566-7797.

Below is a list of impacted sailings:

Disney MagicDisney WonderDisney DreamDisney Fantasy
April 12-17April 11-18April 12-16April 10-17
April 17-22April 18-23April 16-19April 17-24
April 22-26April 23-26April 19-23April 24-May 1
April 26-May 1April 26-30April 23-26May 1-8
May 1-6April 30-May 3April 26-30May 8-15
May 6-9May 3-7April 30–May 3May 15-22
May 9-22May 7-12May 3-7May 22-29
May 22-29May 12-17May 7-10May 29-June 2
May 29-June 4May 17-24May 10-14June 2-6
June 4-11May 24-31May 14-17June 6-12
June 11-19May 31–June 7May 17-21June 12-17
June 19-27June 7-14May 21-24June 17-20
June 27-July 6June 14-21May 24-28June 20-26
July 6-17June 21-28May 28-31June 26-July 3
July 17-23June 28-July 5May 31-June 4July 22-31
July 23-30June 28-July 7June 4-7
July 30-Aug. 10June 7-11
Aug. 10-18June 11-14
Aug. 18-28June 14-18
Aug. 28-Sept. 4June 18-21
Sept. 4-11June 21-25
Sept. 11-18June 25-28
Sept. 18-29June 28-July 2
Sept. 29-Oct. 4
Oct. 4-9
Oct. 9-14

For more information on Disney Cruise Line’s latest advisory, please visit their website.

