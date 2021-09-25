Dismembered bodies found burned in Texas dumpster; child among the dead, police say

FORT WORTH, Fla. (NBC News Channel) — Fort Worth police say three dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster on the city’s west side on Wednesday.

The fire department responded to a report of a dumpster fire and made the gruesome discovery.

The bodies appear to be an unknown child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male.

The man was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras.

Lueras has a long criminal history, according to court records.

The identities of the other two people found inside the dumpster have not yet been confirmed.

Police added that the bodies were burned and heavily dismembered, and some body parts are unaccounted for.

The dumpster was located on the tree lawn in front of a storage business and has since been removed from the scene for evidence.

All that remains is charred grass around the area where the dumpster was located.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.