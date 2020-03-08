Disabled girl suffered ‘horrific’ sexual abuse, rape on school bus, suit claims

News

by: Minyvonne Burke

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – A Georgia middle-school girl with special needs was allegedly sexually assaulted and raped by other students on a school bus as the driver failed to intervene, the girl’s mother claims in a federal lawsuit.

The abuse, described as “horrific,” happened on a nearly daily basis from April 4 to April 20, 2019, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Georgia against the Fulton County School District.

The 14-year-old girl, who is identified as “Jane Doe” in court documents, has suffered from physical and mental disabilities since birth and has trouble interacting and communicating with others, according to the suit.

“She has and continues to have neurodevelopmental disabilities that impede and limit her physical and mental capabilities. Doe functions at a cognitive and communicative level far below her actual age,” the lawsuit states, describing her as a sweet girl with a “young, child-like nature.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff: Married Polk County couple shot, killed in bed; suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Married Polk County couple shot, killed in bed; suspect on the run"

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss