Did your Southwest flight get canceled or delayed? You’re not alone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Travelers across the nation are experiencing issues Saturday with booked Southwest Airlines flights.

According to FlightAware, a website that provides real-time flight insights, a total of 1,847 Southwest flights were affected. Of that number, 1,043 were delayed and 804 were canceled.

The airline confirmed to 8 On Your Side Saturday night that “Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues and disruptive weather on Friday have resulted in a higher than average number of flight cancellations throughout the weekend.”

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

“We’re working diligently to accommodate affected Southwest Customers as quickly as possible,” a statement from Southwest said.

Of the remaining nine Southwest Airlines flights out of Tampa International Airport as of 8:30 p.m., seven have been canceled. Several flights first thing Sunday morning have also been canceled.

The airline is asking those affected to rebook their flights and to check their flight status on Southwest.com.