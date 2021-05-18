Did you win? Here are the Mega Millions lottery winning numbers

A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. on January 13th. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to $475 million!

If your ticket matches all of these numbers, congrats, you are done worrying about rent and mortgage payments.

The winning numbers are 3, 5, 56, 61, 66 with a Mega Ball of 4 and a Megaplier of 2.

Should you beat the odds and win, you’ll have two options for collecting your prize, according to the Mega Millions website:

An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for tonight’s drawing will be $319.4 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

