Did you win? Here are the Mega Millions lottery winning numbers

TAMPA (WFLA) – The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to $475 million!
If your ticket matches all of these numbers, congrats, you are done worrying about rent and mortgage payments.
The winning numbers are 3, 5, 56, 61, 66 with a Mega Ball of 4 and a Megaplier of 2.
Should you beat the odds and win, you’ll have two options for collecting your prize, according to the Mega Millions website:
An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.
A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for tonight’s drawing will be $319.4 million.