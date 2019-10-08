Dick’s destroys $5M worth of rifles, raises gun purchasing age

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods said it has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault rifles.

CEO Ed Stack made the announcement in an interview with CBS News. Stack said the company turned the weapons into scrap metal.

The move comes after Dick’s made the decision last year to stop carrying the rifles following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

The company sold the shooter a shotgun, but even though it wasn’t a weapon used in the shooting, it largely impacted the company’s actions.

Dick’s also said it would stop selling high capacity magazines, and raised its gun purchasing age to 21 from 18.

Stack said the changes cost the company nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in sales.

