Device for cleaning up Earth’s oceans finally working

(CNN) – A device designed to clean up plastic floating in the ocean is finally doing its job. That’s according to the Netherlands-based nonprofit “The Ocean Cleanup.”

The group said its latest prototype was able to capture and hold debris ranging in size from huge, like abandoned fishing gear, to tiny microplastics as small as one millimeter.

The news comes after some issues with the device.

In December, The Ocean Cleanup said the system wasn’t picking up trash.

Now that it’s working, it’s been deployed in “the great Pacific garbage patch.” That’s a concentration of trash located between Hawaii and California. It’s about double the size of Texas.

The Ocean Cleanup plans to build a fleet of these devices.

The group is hopeful it will be able to reduce the size of the patch by half every five years.

