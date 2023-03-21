The Florida state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America. In the background there is a clear sky.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags on the state capitol will fly half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday after a new order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a Tuesday news release, DeSantis said the flags will fly in honor of Second Judicial Circuit Judge Kevin J. Carroll, who died on March 15.

Carroll served as a judge for over 12 years after then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed him to the Second Judicial Circuit in 2011. Before that, he worked as a lawyer for four decades after getting his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi.

After his appointment, Carrol ran unopposed in two elections.

“Judge Carroll will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, father, and friend,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis ordered the American and Florida flags at the Leon County Courthouse, the City Hall of Tallahassee, Florida, and at the State Capitol to fly half-staff as a “mark of respect.”