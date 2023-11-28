Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized fellow former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for not showing interest in a proposed debate with him on Fox News.

As he appeared on pundit Laura Ingraham’s program Monday, DeSantis was asked why Haley has not accepted an invitation to debate, which the host had proposed she host on her show.

“Well, she probably wouldn’t like what the debate would be about. I mean, I think she has taken very, very establishment-oriented positions,” DeSantis said, later adding, “I’ll debate any of these folks. I think that’s what it is all about.”

DeSantis comments were first highlighted by Mediate.

DeSantis and Haley are both GOP presidential primary candidates and trail well behind front-runner former President Trump.

A loyalty pledge signed by the candidates this year with the Republican National Committee dictates that if they “participate in any debate that has not been sanctioned by the RNC,” they “will not be eligible to participate in any further Republican National Committee sanctioned debates.”

Trump has not participated in the first three GOP debates, and DeSantis has for weeks been urging the former president to show up and debate he and his fellow Republican hopefuls.

The Florida governor is slated to participate in a “red vs. blue state” debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday evening, which will be moderated by prime-time Fox pundit Sean Hannity.

Newsom was speculated at one time to be a potential 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, but has since ruled out a run for the White House.