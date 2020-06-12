Derek Chauvin could receive more than $1M in pension benefits, even if convicted

Derek Chauvin mugshot (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

(CNN) – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could receive more than $1 million in pension benefits during his retirement years, even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd.

Chauvin has been the subject of national fury since last month, when footage emerged of him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd begged him to stop.

He was quickly fired from the department, where he had worked since 2001, and amid national protests, was eventually charged with second-degree murder.

But Chauvin still stands to benefit from a pension partially funded by taxpayers.

A number of states allow for the forfeiture of pensions for employees convicted of felony crimes related to their work, but this is not the case in Minnesota.

Chauvin would likely be eligible for annual payments around $50,000 a year or more if he chose to start receiving them at age 55.

The benefits could stretch to $1.5 million or more over a 30-year period.

