Deputy finds puppy’s paw screwed to door frame in South Carolina

WARNING: Details of this story are graphic and may disturb some people.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina man accused of torturing a dog is behind bars after deputies found a puppy screwed to a bathroom door frame.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Tyler Jerdo on multiple charges, including ill treatment of animals, resisting arrest, escape, and possession intent to distribute meth.

Deputies said the puppy was still alive when they found him with two, four-inch wood screws through his paw, but was weak. “Wasn’t sure how long he’d been there,” Sheriff Jeff Bailey said.

The county animal shelter named the dog Asher.

Sherriff Bailey said several items blocked the entrance to the bathroom, which prompted an officer to climb through the bathroom window to get to Asher.

“The actual dog was standing, that’s when they observed the screw in the paw,” Bailey said.

He said the officers were able to remove one screw, but the other was so deep they couldn’t see it.

“They couldn’t see the screw, so they couldn’t remove it. The paw had just come off of it,” Bailey said.

Bailey said ill treatment of animals is something the Union County courts do not take lightly.

“An animal is pretty much defenseless. So, they take a stand on that. They’ll prosecute him to the fullest I’m sure he deserves to be,” he said.

The director of the Union County Animal Shelter said Asher is being treated at the Triangle Veterinary Clinic. His next step is being transferred to a specialist in Charleston.

Jerdo was denied bond and is being held at the Union County Jail.