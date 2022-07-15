TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was praised for his kind actions after he helped a citizen make it to their job interview after they were pulled over for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

“While this happens more often than we would like, what happened next shows why Deputy Kroner receives praise from citizens and his peers,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

When Deputy Kroner learned the driver was trying to get to a job interview and could not find a ride, he quickly stepped up. Kroner gave the citizen a ride the rest of the way, ensuring an on-time arrival.

“We wish the driver luck in his interview and in his work to get his license re-instated,” deputies added.