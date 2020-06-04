Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Deputies: Woman steals $27K from elementary school’s PTA, spends it on herself

National

by: Dom McAndrew and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was appointed treasurer for a California elementary school’s PTA was arrested Wednesday after Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says she stole $27,000 from the PTA’s bank account.

Sandy Rojas, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on a felony charge of embezzlement. She has since been released from Fresno County Jail due to the state’s emergency zero dollar bail rule.

Deputies say they took a report from a member of staff at Lone Star Elementary School that Rojas had embezzled money. Detectives took over the investigation and say that they found evidence showing she had stolen $27,000 and spent it on personal expenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rojas served as Lone Star Elementary School’s PTA treasurer since July 2017.

Her court date is set for Aug. 6.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss