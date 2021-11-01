Deputies: Woman aimed loaded gun at 7-year-old trick-or-treating outside her home

Monica Bradford (HCSO)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas woman was arrested on Halloween after authorities say she pointed a loaded weapon at a seven-year-old who was trick or treating.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 35-year-old Monica Ann Bradford in Buda was seen yelling at children outside her home in the 100 block of Quarter Avenue on the evening of October 31.

Police responded to the area around 7:20 p.m. after a report that Bradford later exited the home with the gun aimed at the child who was walking in front of her residence.

Bradford was arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Hays County Jail and her bond was set at $10,000.

