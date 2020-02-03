Deputies searching for 3 runaway children from West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.V. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for three children from West Virginia after the 8, 9, and 11-year-old ran away from their home Monday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Lucas Holmes, 11, Delaney Holmes, 9, and Kaylena Holmes, 8, ran away from their home just west of Saint Albans, West Virginia. Surveillance cameras captured them leaving the house just before 3:30 a.m.

Deputies said one of their parents called 911 at 4:30 a.m. when she realized they were gone.

Both girls were last seen wearing purple jackets and pajamas. The boy was wearing a blue jacket and pajamas.

The sheriff’s office has bloodhounds tracking the scents of the children and a helicopter from West Virginia State Police is assisting in the search.

If you know where these kids are, you’re urged to call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES: