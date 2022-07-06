BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person connected to a gas station robbery on July 4.

Deputies said a young man, believed to either be in his late teens or early 20s, entered a Circle K on 1st Street West in Bradenton just before 7 p.m. Monday.

The man demanded money from employees and implied he had a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. The robber then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said.

According to deputies, a person matching the description of the robber was seen in the store the day before, possibly to examine the store before the robbery.

If you have any information on the robbery, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.