Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

ROSAMOND, Calif. (AP) — The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park has been killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who say he opened fire on them.

The Sheriff’s Department says the man was sought for spousal assault and he began shooting when detectives tried to stop his car Wednesday in Rosamond. Deputies killed him.

A woman in the car had injuries that were not life-threatening.

A family attorney says the man was Terron Jammal Boone, half-brother of Robert Fuller.

Fuller was found hanging from a tree in a park in nearby Palmdale last week. Officials say the death appeared to be a suicide but family members have disputed that.

