Deputies called on former NFL star Brandon Marshall as he moves into new Florida home

WESTON, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is outraged and speaking out after, he said, security guards at his new neighborhood called authorities on the day he moved into his new Florida home.

Marshall posted a video to his Instagram confronting Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Weston.

“This is the problem: I come here, you feel uncomfortable,” the 13-year NFL vet says in the video.

“My first day moving into my new house because my name is not on the list, you call the cops. Now you call the cops,” Marshall is heard saying in the video.

“The reality is, people fear our skin. That’s the reality,” he said. “Like, just moved into a new house, and all I asked the guy was to call the front desk, ’cause literally just got our keys.”

Marshall says with the ongoing racial justice movements taking place throughout the country more change and conversations need to occur.

“We need to use our facilities to have these conversations,” he said. “Yeah, let’s work out, but at the same time, let’s also check in with each other and ask the question, ‘How are we doing?’”

Marshall believes these conversations can lead to genuine change and bring about healing in the community.

“There’s so much good here, but for us to continue to have this amazing community, beautiful community, we have to lean into the issues that are happening around us,” he said.