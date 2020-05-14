Delta to retire Boeing 777 fleet this year due to coronavirus

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines said it plans to retire its 18 wide-body Boeing 777’s by the end of the year.
Delta’s chief operating officer said, “We’re making strategic, cost-effective changes to our fleet to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic while also ensuring Delta is well-positioned for the recovery on the backside of the crisis.”
Delta will continue flying its fleet of Airbus A 350-900’s. It said those planes burn 21 percent less fuel per seat than the 777’s they will replace.
Since the start of the pandemic, Delta has parked more than 650 mainline and regional aircraft to adjust capacity to match reduced customer demand.
