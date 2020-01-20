Delta to give employees 2 months extra pay in bonuses

(CNN) — Delta Air Lines is giving its employees two months extra pay as a bonus for the company’s strong performance in 2019.

The sweet bonus is part of the company’s profit-sharing program.

Delta announced the bonuses total out to more than $1.6 billion. Every eligible employee will get a check next month for nearly 17% of their annual salary.

Delta employs more than 90,000 people.

The payout is a record amount for Delta and the sixth straight year it has paid out more than a billion dollars to workers.

