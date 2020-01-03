Delta employees sue Lands’ End alleging uniforms made them sick

(CNN) – A group of Delta Airline employees say uniforms provided by Lands’ End made them sick and they’re taking the company to court.

The lawsuit by more than 500 Delta employees claim the uniforms pose “ongoing, unreasonable risks of physical harm.”

The suit cited “allergic and/or sensitization response” to the uniforms, which are worn by flight attendants and some ground workers.

The uniform came out in 2016 and employees have been required to wear them since May of 2018.

Delta said it tested the uniforms and believes all the mandatory components of the uniform are safe.

The suit claims employee tests found unacceptably high levels of chemicals and heavy metals including formaldehyde and mercury.

Lands’ End did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.

