ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska Wildlife Troopers wound up playing the role of rescuers last week while boating to Ketchikan in southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage.

The troopers spotted two deer struggling against the current while trying to swim from one island to another. The troopers cut their boat’s engine, and the deer swam up to the boat, even butting their heads against it to get in.

In this image taken from video provided by Alaska Wildlife Troopers is one of two deers that was struggling in the waters of southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage, on Oct. 10, 2023, near Ketchikan, Alaska. Sgt. Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Fuege were returning from a patrol on a boat in nearby Ernest Sound to Ketchikan when they spotted the deer. The troopers helped the deer aboard, boated to a nearby island, and helped the deer off where they then trotted off into the woods. (Sgt. Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

In this image taken from video provided by Alaska Wildlife Troopers is one of two deers that was struggling in the waters of southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage, on Oct. 10, 2023, near Ketchikan, Alaska. Sgt. Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Fuege were returning from a patrol on a boat in nearby Ernest Sound to Ketchikan when they spotted the deer. The troopers helped the deer aboard, boated to a nearby island, and helped the deer off where they then trotted off into the woods. (Sgt. Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

In this image taken from video provided by Alaska Wildlife Troopers are two deers that were found struggling in the waters of southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage, on Oct. 10, 2023, near Ketchikan, Alaska. Sgt. Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Fuege were returning from a patrol on a boat in nearby Ernest Sound to Ketchikan when they spotted the deer. The troopers helped the deer aboard, boated to a nearby island, and helped the deer off where they then trotted off into the woods. (Sgt. Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

In this image taken from video provided by Alaska Wildlife Troopers are two deers that were found struggling in the waters of southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage, on Oct. 10, 2023, near Ketchikan, Alaska. Sgt. Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Fuege were returning from a patrol on a boat in nearby Ernest Sound to Ketchikan when they spotted the deer. The troopers helped the deer aboard, boated to a nearby island, and helped the deer off where they then trotted off into the woods. (Sgt. Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

In this image taken from video provided by Alaska Wildlife Troopers is one of two deers struggling in the waters of southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage, on Oct. 10, 2023, near Ketchikan, Alaska. Sgt. Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Fuege were returning from a patrol on a boat in nearby Ernest Sound to Ketchikan when they spotted the deer. The troopers helped the deer aboard, boated to a nearby island, and helped the deer off where they then trotted off into the woods. (Sgt. Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

In this image taken from video provided by Alaska Wildlife Troopers is one of two deers struggling in the waters of southeast Alaska’s famed Inside Passage, on Oct. 10, 2023, near Ketchikan, Alaska. Sgt. Mark Finses and trooper Kyle Fuege were returning from a patrol on a boat in nearby Ernest Sound to Ketchikan when they spotted the deer. The troopers helped the deer aboard, boated to a nearby island, and helped the deer off where they then trotted off into the woods. (Sgt. Mark Finses/Alaska Wildlife Troopers via AP)

The troopers helped the deer aboard, boated to a nearby island, and helped the deer off.

The deer were still a little shaky from the cold swim, but eventually blood began flowing to their legs and they trotted off into the woods.