TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and many people are preparing to deep fry their turkey, a craze that became popular in the late 1970s, according to USA Today.

ServiceMaster Restore, a residential and commercial restoration service company, says that Thanksgiving is the “peak day” for home cooking fires. On the holiday, there are three times the daily average for incidents.

The company offered the following tips around common mistakes before deep frying a turkey so families can steer clear of life-threatening mistakes:

Mistake 1: Deep frying indoors

A deep fryer for turkey should never be used inside or on any type of wooden deck or patio.

Mistake 2: Cooking on uneven ground

Turkey should always be fried in flat, open environments, away from trees, buildings and overhangs, as well as away from tripping hazards.

Mistake 3: Frying a frozen, wet or stuffed turkey

A turkey should always be properly and thoroughly thawed and never stuffed.

Mistake 4: Leaving the temperature unmonitored

“Be sure to turn the burner off when putting your turkey in or taking it out of the fryer and never use ice to cool hot oil – oil and water don’t mix,” ServiceMaster Restore said.

Mistake 5. Not having the proper tools

Those frying a turkey should wear safety goggles and heavy-duty mitts while frying. Always have an all-purpose or grease fire extinguisher nearby.

The National Fire Protection Association also has listed general Thanksgiving and cooking safety tips online.