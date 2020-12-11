Decorated veteran identified as pilot killed in F-16 crash

TAMPA (NBC) – The Wisconsin Air National Guard identified the pilot who died in an F-16 crash in Michigan’s upper peninsula three days ago.

Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died when his F-16 crashed during an evening training flight, according to the 115th Fighter Wing Commander.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

Captain Jones, who was 37, joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualification training in 2015.

Jones was a decorated combat veteran serving in Japan, Korea, and Afghanistan.

Jones was awarded two Air Medal’s with combat “C” devices, which are awarded to people who have been personally exposed to hostile action or under significant risk of hostile action, according to the Guard.

Before joining the military, Capt. Jones graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Mathematics in 2005.

He is survived by his wife and two children.