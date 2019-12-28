Dec. 28 is national ‘Pledge of Allegiance Day’

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Kauai Fire Battalion Chief Solomon Kanoho confirmed that the flight manifest of the tour helicopter that crashed in Koke'e showed seven aboard. However, only six sets of remains have been recovered. He declined to discuss the conditions that the wreckage was found in, pending family notifications.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has closed a portion of Public Hunting Unit H in the Pu‘u ka Pele Forest Reserve until further notice. The closed portion of the hunting unit is bounded by Makaha Ridge Rd., Kokee Rd., Nualolo Trail and the coastline. Please note that Miloli‘i Road and Nu’alolo trail within this area are both closed. This is due to continuing search and recovery efforts. Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers will be stationed at entry points to inform hunters and others.