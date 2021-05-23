Deaths reported after shooting at New Jersey party with more than 100 people in attendance

(WFLA/NBC News Channel) — Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to a shooting at a house party in southern New Jersey.

New Jersey State police haven’t revealed too many details about the incident, but said it happened during a large party at a home in Bridgeton, and there are multiple victims. WPVI reports some victims have died.

Police said a number of people were seen running away from the scene after shots rang out. On Sunday morning, they appeared to be searching nearby woods for possible victims.

Authorities say more than 100 people were at the party when shots were fired. It’s still unclear how many people were shot.