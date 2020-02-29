Deaf athlete proves his disabilities don’t define his abilities

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A Pearl City High School athlete is charging through life despite some hurdles along the way.

Malosi Viena, an all-star two sport athlete, has battled obstacles on and off the court his whole life.

“So I was born with a heart problem and I was born without ears as well my parents didn’t know that I would be deaf,” said Viena.

Viena has gone through seven surgeries for both his ears and heart from the time he was born until he was 15-years-old. Thanks to a supportive home team, he made it through every health concern.

After adjusting to life as a deaf person in a hearing world, the 17-year-old tackled his next challenge, sports.

“I didn’t know if I could make the team, how I’m going to learn but really the coach and my teammates really made me comfortable. I really felt good to be able to communicate with them they learned a little bit of sign language and gestures to help me out.”

Now, Viena is finishing his prep career as a leader for the boy’s volleyball team. He also capped off basketball season as the team captain, a top scorer and an O-I-A all-star.

Viena has used sports to prove that being deaf does not define his abilities.

“So it doesn’t matter if you’re deaf just take care of yourself, you know deaf people can do anything, sports just like me. I can show other kids that you can do it.”

The senior has hoop dreams of pursuing a collegiate career and majoring in engineering. His ultimate goal is to become a professional basketball player.

“As a deaf person just don’t be afraid just go for it just show them and believe in yourself and have the courage to do that.”

