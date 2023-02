CAPE COD, Mass. (WFLA) — A dead shark washed up frozen solid on a beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Photos taken by Amie Medeiros showed the shark covered in ice amid a cold snap that left the area in below-zero temperatures.

Medeiros found the shark on the appropriately named Cold Storage Beach at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Credit: @capeimagesbyamie / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

The photos show wounds on the shark’s body, but it was not known exactly led to its death.

TMX contributed to this story.