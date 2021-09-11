DC lawmaker denies setting zebras loose in Maryland

TAMPA (NBC) – Six zebras have been spotted on the run in a Maryland neighborhood.

According to animal control, the zebras are legally owned and apparently escaped from a farm.

In an odd twist Friday, Congresswoman Eleanor Norton (D-DC) denied responsibility for setting the animals loose.

It’s not clear who, if anyone, allegedly accused her of letting the zebras loose but her office was careful to point out that Norton “supports freedom generally.”

However, some critics on social media remained unconvinced, however, with one noting that Norton’s statement is “exactly what someone who let six zebras loose from the zoo would say.”

The zebras have been corralled into a field where animal control set up a feeding station so officers can try to recapture the animals.

