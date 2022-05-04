Chappelle was not injured in the attack, but the suspect was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries after security guards intervened, police said.

(NBC News) — Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage on Tuesday night after a person ran up and tackled the stand-up comedian during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

In video posted to social media, someone in the crowd can be seen running onto the stage before leveling Chappelle as security officers race to intervene.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident, telling NBC Los Angeles that the male suspect had been armed with a replica gun that could eject a knife blade when discharged correctly. It was unclear if the suspect made an attempt to use the weapon.

The LAPD said the suspect had been in the audience prior to the attack, then jumped on stage and attacked Chappelle just as he was about to leave the stage. The comedian was performing at the “Dave Chappelle and Friends” show, which was part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

