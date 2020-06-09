Dash cam video: Michigan trooper saves man from burning car

(WFLA/NBC) – Dash camera video shows the heroic effort of a Michigan state police trooper pulling a person from a vehicle on fire.

The incident happened Tuesday morning in Van Buren Township.

It was captured by the trooper’s dash cam.

According to police, a man was discovered unconscious, slumped over inside the vehicle.

A call came into the state police regarding a boat and vehicle fire shortly after 6 a.m.

The trooper used his baton to break out the passenger-side window and pulled the driver out of the pickup truck.

The man was treated for low blood sugar by emergency responders. First responders believe he may have suffered a medical issue while driving.

According to police, the fire was caused by the driver having his foot on the gas, causing the tires to catch fire.

The pickup truck was pulling a boat trailer. Both the truck and boat were destroyed in the fire.